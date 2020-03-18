Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Apple (AAPL), CF Industries (CF) and General Mills (GIS)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL), CF Industries (CF) and General Mills (GIS).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report issued on March 16, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $252.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -28.1% and a 0.0% success rate. Muller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Juniper Networks, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $327.29 average price target, implying a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $320.00 price target.

CF Industries (CF)

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries on March 15 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.15, close to its 52-week low of $22.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.3% and a 34.4% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Largo Resources, NexGen Energy, and Nutrien.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CF Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.75, representing an 83.9% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

General Mills (GIS)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on General Mills yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.67, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 59.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Mills is a Hold with an average price target of $55.20, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $57.00 price target.

