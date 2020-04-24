Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: American Eagle (AEO) and Tri Pointe (TPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on American Eagle (AEO) and Tri Pointe (TPH).

American Eagle (AEO)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.99, close to its 52-week low of $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.6% and a 30.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Eagle is a Hold with an average price target of $12.43, an 87.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Tri Pointe (TPH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on Tri Pointe today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 43.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Tri Pointe has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75.

