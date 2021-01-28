Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN), The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) and Tesla (TSLA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Amazon (AMZN), The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) and Tesla (TSLA).

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $3900.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3232.58, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 62.3% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3829.20, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3900.00 price target.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on The Chefs’ Warehouse, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.94.

Klieve has an average return of 178.5% when recommending The Chefs’ Warehouse.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #263 out of 7245 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Chefs’ Warehouse with a $31.00 average price target.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Sell rating to Tesla. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $864.16, close to its 52-week high of $900.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 63.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $616.63.

