Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN), LaZBoy (LZB) and Take-Two (TTWO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Amazon (AMZN), LaZBoy (LZB) and Take-Two (TTWO).

Amazon (AMZN)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $4200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3383.13, close to its 52-week high of $3554.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 75.2% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Procore Technologies Inc, and Palantir Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $4295.17 average price target, representing a 26.9% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4500.00 price target.

LaZBoy (LZB)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on LaZBoy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 77.9% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The the analyst consensus on LaZBoy is currently a Hold rating.

Take-Two (TTWO)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok reiterated a Hold rating on Take-Two today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $178.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 95.0% success rate. Marok covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Microsoft, and Bumble.

Take-Two has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.91.

