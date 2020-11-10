Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Beyond Meat (BYND) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (OtherHBBHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Beyond Meat (BYND) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF).

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $158.60, close to its 52-week high of $171.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 76.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.69.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson maintained a Sell rating on Beyond Meat yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Samuelson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 40.5% success rate. Samuelson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Vital Farms, Mosaic Co, and Corteva.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Beyond Meat with a $124.25 average price target, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

In a report released today, Thilo Kleibauer from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co, with a price target of EUR116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50.

Kleibauer has an average return of 10.2% when recommending HORNBACH Holding AG & Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Kleibauer is ranked #4042 out of 7061 analysts.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.09.

