Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Diageo (OtherDGEAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Diageo (DGEAF).
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.80, close to its 52-week high of $104.53.
Marok has an average return of 37.7% when recommending Activision Blizzard.
According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1687 out of 7331 analysts.
Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.30, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.
Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA today and set a price target of CHF102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.63.
Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.
According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #4123 out of 7331 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $127.00 average price target, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.
Diageo (DGEAF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Olivier Nicolai maintained a Buy rating on Diageo today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.62, close to its 52-week high of $43.07.
Nicolai has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Diageo.
According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is ranked #3134 out of 7331 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Diageo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.63.
