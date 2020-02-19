Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Acacia Communications (ACIA), Hanesbrands (HBI) and Shotspotter (SSTI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Acacia Communications (ACIA), Hanesbrands (HBI) and Shotspotter (SSTI).

Acacia Communications (ACIA)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Acacia Communications, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.81, close to its 52-week high of $69.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

The the analyst consensus on Acacia Communications is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hanesbrands (HBI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Hanesbrands today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hanesbrands is a Hold with an average price target of $16.13, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Shotspotter (SSTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Shotspotter today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.2% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shotspotter with a $40.00 average price target, implying a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.