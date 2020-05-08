Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Yeti Holdings (YETI), ACCO Brands (ACCO) and CF Industries (CF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yeti Holdings (YETI), ACCO Brands (ACCO) and CF Industries (CF).

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

In a report released today, Jim Duffy from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Yeti Holdings, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Duffy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 55.8% success rate. Duffy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yeti Holdings with a $31.71 average price target, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

ACCO Brands (ACCO)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACCO Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50, implying an 118.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

CF Industries (CF)

Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 37.3% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

CF Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.77, implying a 38.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

