Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Woodward (WWD), Lear (LEA) and Dana Holding (DAN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Woodward (WWD), Lear (LEA) and Dana Holding (DAN).

Woodward (WWD)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe maintained a Hold rating on Woodward today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.71, close to its 52-week high of $127.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Woodward has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.50.

Lear (LEA)

KeyBanc analyst James Picariello maintained a Buy rating on Lear today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Picariello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 82.9% success rate. Picariello covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, BorgWarner, and Visteon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lear with a $197.82 average price target, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Dana Holding (DAN)

In a report released today, Leo Mariani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Dana Holding, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.74, close to its 52-week high of $27.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Continental Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dana Holding with a $29.71 average price target, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $32.00 price target.

