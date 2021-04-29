Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Wabash National (WNC) and TFI International (TFII)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wabash National (WNC) and TFI International (TFII).

Wabash National (WNC)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss maintained a Hold rating on Wabash National today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.26, close to its 52-week high of $20.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as John Bean Technologies, Rush Enterprises A, and Carlisle Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wabash National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TFI International (TFII)

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on TFI International, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.38, close to its 52-week high of $85.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 81.1% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Kansas City Southern, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFI International with a $92.96 average price target, an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$115.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.