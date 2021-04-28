Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: United Parcel (UPS) and Siemens Energy (OtherSMEGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on United Parcel (UPS) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF).

United Parcel (UPS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel yesterday and set a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $194.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern, and XPO Logistics.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.36, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $180.00 price target.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released yesterday, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR39.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.88.

Patel has an average return of 9.8% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #1988 out of 7481 analysts.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.33, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR36.00 price target.

