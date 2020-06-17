Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Trinseo (TSE), Yeti Holdings (YETI) and Caterpillar (CAT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trinseo (TSE), Yeti Holdings (YETI) and Caterpillar (CAT).

Trinseo (TSE)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating on Trinseo on June 15 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 67.4% success rate. Alexander covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GCP Applied Technologies, Axalta Coating Systems, and Donaldson Company.

Trinseo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.40.

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

In a report issued on June 14, Randal Konik from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Yeti Holdings, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.97, close to its 52-week high of $38.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yeti Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.14, which is a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar on June 12 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $129.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Trane Technologies, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Caterpillar with a $123.15 average price target, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

