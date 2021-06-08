Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Trane Technologies (TT) and Fastenal Company (FAST)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trane Technologies (TT) and Fastenal Company (FAST).

Trane Technologies (TT)

In a report issued on June 4, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Trane Technologies, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $182.07, close to its 52-week high of $189.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $192.62.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Buy rating on Fastenal Company on June 4 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.78, close to its 52-week high of $54.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 73.3% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastenal Company is a Hold with an average price target of $52.00.

