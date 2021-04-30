Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: TechnipFMC (FTI), Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY) and Cargotec (OtherCYJBF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on TechnipFMC (FTI), Siemens AG (SIEGY) and Cargotec (CYJBF).

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on April 28, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #2747 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.13, a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on April 28 and set a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.91, close to its 52-week high of $87.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 43.6% success rate. Reinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Koninklijke Philips, and Qiagen.

Siemens AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $176.12.

Cargotec (CYJBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec on April 28 and set a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.55, close to its 52-week high of $49.85.

Eliason has an average return of 57.7% when recommending Cargotec.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is ranked #2641 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cargotec is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.73.

