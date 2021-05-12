Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: TechnipFMC (FTI) and Euronav (EURN)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TechnipFMC (FTI) and Euronav (EURN).

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC on May 10 and set a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 73.4% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, BW Offshore, and CGG Veritas.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.90, a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Euronav (EURN)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on Euronav on May 10 and set a price target of EUR12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 89.2% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

Euronav has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.03, a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

