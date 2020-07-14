Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Superior Industries International (SUP) and Lennox International (LII)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Superior Industries International (SUP) and Lennox International (LII).

Superior Industries International (SUP)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Superior Industries International and a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 41.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, USA Technologies, and PowerFleet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Superior Industries International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Lennox International (LII)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Lennox International, with a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Lennox International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $204.75.

