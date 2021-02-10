Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OtherDLAKY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY).

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

In a report issued on May 4, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Southwest Airlines, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Oglenski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwest Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.58, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY)

In a report issued on April 24, Rishika Savjani from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Lufthansa AG, with a price target of EUR6.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.10.

Savjani has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Savjani is ranked #2068 out of 7296 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.38, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR5.70 price target.

