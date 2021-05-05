Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF) and Siemens Energy (OtherSMEGF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Credit Suisse analyst Mark Freshney maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. today and set a price target of EUR24.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.60.

Freshney has an average return of 44.9% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Freshney is ranked #6453 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $39.90 average price target, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR32.00 price target.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released today, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR39.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.32.

Patel has an average return of 0.4% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #2578 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.41, a 35.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR32.00 price target.

