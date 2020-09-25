Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY), BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OtherDLAKY)

Brian Anderson- September 24, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Siemens AG (SIEGY), BW Offshore (BGSWF) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY).

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

In a report issued on September 21, Marcus Almerud from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG, with a price target of EUR120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.30, close to its 52-week high of $71.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Almerud is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Almerud covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sulzer AG, Cargotec, and Nordex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $150.61, implying a 130.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR134.00 price target.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore on September 21 and set a price target of NOK62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 35.2% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

BW Offshore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY)

In a report issued on September 22, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa AG to Sell, with a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.58, close to its 52-week low of $7.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Lufthansa AG with a $7.76 average price target.

