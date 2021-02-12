Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Russel Metals (OtherRUSMF) and Inter Pipeline (OtherIPPLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Russel Metals (RUSMF) and Inter Pipeline (IPPLF).

Russel Metals (RUSMF)

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals today and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.63, close to its 52-week high of $21.41.

Bastien has an average return of 10.3% when recommending Russel Metals.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #1039 out of 7308 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Russel Metals with a $21.49 average price target, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline, with a price target of C$18.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inter Pipeline with a $12.92 average price target, representing a -6.4% downside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$16.50 price target.

