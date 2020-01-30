Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Roper Technologies (ROP) and Northrop (NOC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Roper Technologies (ROP) and Northrop (NOC).

Roper Technologies (ROP)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $378.46, close to its 52-week high of $385.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, General Electric, and Littelfuse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roper Technologies with a $395.00 average price target, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $395.00 price target.

Northrop (NOC)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Northrop today and set a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $382.65, close to its 52-week high of $384.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northrop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $425.80.

