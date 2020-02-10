Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Regal Beloit (RBC) and Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Regal Beloit (RBC) and Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS).

Regal Beloit (RBC)

In a report issued on February 7, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Regal Beloit, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.78, close to its 52-week high of $87.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

Regal Beloit has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00, a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

In a report issued on February 7, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Drainage Systems, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.77, close to its 52-week high of $47.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 61.2% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Builders Firstsource, and BMC Stock Holdings.

Advanced Drainage Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.