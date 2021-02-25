Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and Installed Building Products (IBP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and Installed Building Products (IBP).

Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on Rattler Midstream yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rattler Midstream with a $11.50 average price target.

Installed Building Products (IBP)

KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener maintained a Buy rating on Installed Building Products today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Zener is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 67.8% success rate. Zener covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Taylor Morrison, DR Horton, and LGI Homes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Installed Building Products with a $132.00 average price target, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

