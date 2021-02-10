Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Plains All American (PAA), Mesa Air Group (MESA) and Masco (MAS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Plains All American (PAA), Mesa Air Group (MESA) and Masco (MAS).

Plains All American (PAA)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins assigned a Buy rating to Plains All American yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.3% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Plains All American has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.63, which is a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Scotiabank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Mesa Air Group (MESA)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesa Air Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.33, implying a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

Masco (MAS)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Masco. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.29, close to its 52-week high of $60.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masco with a $63.83 average price target, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Loop Capital Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $61.00 price target.

