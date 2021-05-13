Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: PGT (PGTI) and Yeti Holdings (YETI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PGT (PGTI) and Yeti Holdings (YETI).

PGT (PGTI)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on PGT today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.29, close to its 52-week high of $28.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

PGT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Yeti Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.82, close to its 52-week high of $90.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 66.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yeti Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.22, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $115.00 price target.

