Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX), Wrap Technologies (WRAP) and SNC-Lavalin Group (OtherSNCAF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX), Wrap Technologies (WRAP) and SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF).

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Northwest Pipe Company, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 72.4% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northwest Pipe Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on Wrap Technologies today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.87, close to its 52-week low of $3.25.

Gibas has an average return of 184.2% when recommending Wrap Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is ranked #135 out of 7336 analysts.

Wrap Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on SNC-Lavalin Group yesterday and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and Stantec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SNC-Lavalin Group with a $26.40 average price target.

