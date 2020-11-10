Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Nordex (OtherNRDXF) and Siemens Energy (OtherSMEGF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nordex (NRDXF) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF).

Nordex (NRDXF)

In a report released today, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Nordex, with a price target of EUR14.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.16, close to its 52-week high of $16.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Diermeier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Nordex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.02, implying a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR12.00 price target.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released today, Simon Toennessen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Toennessen is ranked #3113 out of 7061 analysts.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.84, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Societe Generale also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR26.00 price target.

