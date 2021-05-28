Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Modine (MOD) and Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Modine (MOD) and Wrap Technologies (WRAP).

Modine (MOD)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Hold rating on Modine today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.36, close to its 52-week high of $17.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 49.2% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Modine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Wrap Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.5% and a 28.8% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Biotricity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wrap Technologies with a $10.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.