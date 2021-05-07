Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Magna International (MGA), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Magna International (MGA), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

Magna International (MGA)

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar maintained a Buy rating on Magna International today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.08, close to its 52-week high of $99.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 51.6% success rate. Sklar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Magna International with a $106.54 average price target, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, TD Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

BMO Capital analyst Benjamin Pham maintained a Hold rating on Pembina Pipeline today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.48, close to its 52-week high of $32.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 79.5% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Northland Power, and AltaGas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $33.53 average price target, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report released today, CIBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $39.00 price target.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora maintained a Buy rating on Beacon Roofing Supply today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.92, close to its 52-week high of $59.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtora is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 81.0% success rate. Mamtora covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Builders Firstsource, Fortune Brands, and AZEK Company.

Beacon Roofing Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.75, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

