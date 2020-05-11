Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Magna International (MGA), CF Industries (CF) and GrafTech International (EAF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Magna International (MGA), CF Industries (CF) and GrafTech International (EAF).

Magna International (MGA)

In a report issued on May 7, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Magna International, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.69.

Arthur has an average return of 12.2% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #1096 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magna International with a $46.10 average price target, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

CF Industries (CF)

In a report issued on May 7, Andrew Wong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is ranked #5882 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CF Industries with a $38.77 average price target, which is a 38.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

GrafTech International (EAF)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on GrafTech International on May 7 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GrafTech International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

