Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Linde (LIN) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Linde (LIN) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF).

Linde (LIN)

In a report released yesterday, David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Linde. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 65.2% success rate. Begleiter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical PRN.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $212.55 average price target, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft today and set a price target of EUR75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 34.3% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $83.83, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR71.00 price target.

