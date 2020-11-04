Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Lear (LEA), Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) and Oneok (OKE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lear (LEA), Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) and Oneok (OKE).

Lear (LEA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Lear on October 30 and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lear with a $141.69 average price target, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

In a report issued on October 30, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Allison Transmission Holdings, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 64.7% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Manitowoc Company, Caterpillar, and Navistar.

Allison Transmission Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.57, implying a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Oneok (OKE)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Hold rating on Oneok on October 30 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 58.7% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Green Plains Partners.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.38, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

