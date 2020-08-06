Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Koppers Holdings (KOP) and 3D Systems (DDD)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Koppers Holdings (KOP) and 3D Systems (DDD).

Koppers Holdings (KOP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.5% and a 40.6% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Koppers Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.67, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

3D Systems (DDD)

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on 3D Systems, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Park-Ohio Holdings, and The ExOne Company.

3D Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DDD: