Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: JB Hunt (JBHT) and Jacobs Engineering (J)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on JB Hunt (JBHT) and Jacobs Engineering (J).

JB Hunt (JBHT)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on JB Hunt on October 19 and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 57.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and United Airlines Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JB Hunt with a $135.20 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Jacobs Engineering (J)

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained a Buy rating on Jacobs Engineering on October 19 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.96, close to its 52-week high of $104.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Aecom Technology, and Caterpillar.

Jacobs Engineering has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.83.

