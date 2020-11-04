Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Ingersoll Rand (IR), TPI Composites (TPIC) and Kennametal (KMT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Ingersoll Rand (IR), TPI Composites (TPIC) and Kennametal (KMT).

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.26, close to its 52-week high of $38.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 57.4% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $37.38 average price target.

TPI Composites (TPIC)

In a report released today, Philip Shen from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.84, close to its 52-week high of $36.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Shen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Shen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, SolarEdge Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TPI Composites is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.00, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Kennametal (KMT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dillon Cumming maintained a Hold rating on Kennametal today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.61.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kennametal is a Hold with an average price target of $31.57, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold.

