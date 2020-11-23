Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Ingersoll Rand (IR), Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ingersoll Rand (IR), Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and Helmerich & Payne (HP).

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.75, close to its 52-week high of $45.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Ingersoll Rand has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.75.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

In a report released today, Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Solar, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.88.

Johnson has an average return of 5.2% when recommending Canadian Solar.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is ranked #6733 out of 7103 analysts.

Canadian Solar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.17, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Helmerich & Payne, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Lynagh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Oilfield Services, Core Laboratories, and Chart Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helmerich & Payne is a Hold with an average price target of $18.42.

