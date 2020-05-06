Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Trane Technologies (TT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Trane Technologies (TT).

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ann Duignan maintained a Hold rating on Illinois Tool Works today and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Duignan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Duignan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Illinois Tool Works with a $156.33 average price target, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $148.00 price target.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Trane Technologies today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.52, close to its 52-week low of $70.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Trane Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.69, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

