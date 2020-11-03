Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Honeywell International (HON) and Lear (LEA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Honeywell International (HON) and Lear (LEA).

Honeywell International (HON)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International on November 1 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.61, close to its 52-week high of $184.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 67.8% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Illinois Tool Works.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Honeywell International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $184.78, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Lear (LEA)

In a report issued on November 1, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Lear, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.69, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

