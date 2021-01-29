Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Griffon (GFF), Johnson Controls (JCI) and Landstar System (LSTR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Griffon (GFF), Johnson Controls (JCI) and Landstar System (LSTR).

Griffon (GFF)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Buy rating on Griffon yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Griffon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Johnson Controls today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.34, close to its 52-week high of $52.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson Controls with a $52.17 average price target, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Landstar System (LSTR)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 76.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and Norfolk Southern.

Landstar System has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $135.00, representing a -5.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.