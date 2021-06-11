Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Golar LNG (GLNG), Masco (MAS) and Pentair (PNR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Golar LNG (GLNG), Masco (MAS) and Pentair (PNR).

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Golar LNG today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golar LNG with a $14.33 average price target.

Masco (MAS)

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng maintained a Hold rating on Masco today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masco with a $70.88 average price target.

Pentair (PNR)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Pentair today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.29, close to its 52-week high of $70.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Pentair has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.63.

