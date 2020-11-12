Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: GasLog Partners (GLOP) and Adient (ADNT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GasLog Partners (GLOP) and Adient (ADNT).

GasLog Partners (GLOP)

In a report issued on November 10, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on GasLog Partners, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Chen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and BP Midstream Partners.

GasLog Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.56, implying a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adient (ADNT)

In a report issued on November 10, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Adient, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.30, close to its 52-week high of $29.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 48.8% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adient is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.17, implying a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.