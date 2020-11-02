Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Forward Air (FWRD), Visteon (VC) and Newell Brands (NWL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Forward Air (FWRD), Visteon (VC) and Newell Brands (NWL).

Forward Air (FWRD)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Forward Air today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forward Air with a $63.50 average price target.

Visteon (VC)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Visteon on October 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.65, close to its 52-week high of $97.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 69.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

Visteon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.43, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on October 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Newell Brands (NWL)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Newell Brands today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Newell Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.50, representing a -3.6% downside. In a report issued on October 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

