Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Fluor (FLR), ITT (ITT) and Tecnoglass (TGLS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fluor (FLR), ITT (ITT) and Tecnoglass (TGLS).

Fluor (FLR)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Fluor, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.36, close to its 52-week high of $25.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 70.7% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

Fluor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.75, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

ITT (ITT)

In a report issued on May 7, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on ITT, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.74, close to its 52-week high of $101.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ITT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.50, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Tecnoglass (TGLS)

In a report issued on May 7, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Tecnoglass, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.03, close to its 52-week high of $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.3% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tecnoglass with a $16.20 average price target, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

