Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Eaton (ETN) and GFL Environmental (GFL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Eaton (ETN) and GFL Environmental (GFL).

Eaton (ETN)

In a report issued on March 1, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eaton, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.97, close to its 52-week high of $135.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Eaton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.75, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GFL Environmental (GFL)

In a report issued on March 1, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 71.3% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GFL Environmental with a $33.75 average price target, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.