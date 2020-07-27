Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Dow (DOW), Veoneer (VNE) and Magna International (MGA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Dow (DOW), Veoneer (VNE) and Magna International (MGA).

Dow (DOW)

In a report issued on July 23, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dow, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 59.9% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dow is a Hold with an average price target of $42.36, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on July 9, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veoneer (VNE)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer on July 24 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Veoneer with a $11.71 average price target, which is a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Magna International (MGA)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on Magna International on July 24 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.75.

Arthur has an average return of 16.9% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #1229 out of 6802 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magna International with a $50.44 average price target, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on July 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.