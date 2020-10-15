Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: DHT Holdings (DHT) and TFI International (TFII)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on DHT Holdings (DHT) and TFI International (TFII).

DHT Holdings (DHT)

In a report issued on October 13, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded DHT Holdings to Hold, with a price target of $4.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.28, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

DHT Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TFI International (TFII)

In a report released yesterday, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TFI International, with a price target of C$79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, GFL Environmental, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFI International with a $51.27 average price target, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$76.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.