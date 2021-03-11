Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: DHT Holdings (DHT) and Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DHT Holdings (DHT) and Implenia AG (IPLNF).

DHT Holdings (DHT)

In a report issued on March 9, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings, with a price target of $9.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 73.9% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DHT Holdings with a $8.23 average price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG on March 9 and set a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Sauter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Feintool International Holding AG, Sulzer AG, and ABB.

Implenia AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.24.

