Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Delta Airlines (DAL) and Fastenal Company (FAST)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Delta Airlines (DAL) and Fastenal Company (FAST).

Delta Airlines (DAL)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Delta Airlines, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and United Airlines Holdings.

Delta Airlines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.80, representing a 22.1% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Fastenal Company, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Fastenal Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.14.

