Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Dana Holding (DAN), FedEx (FDX) and Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Dana Holding (DAN), FedEx (FDX) and Wrap Technologies (WRAP).

Dana Holding (DAN)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Dana Holding today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.25, close to its 52-week high of $28.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Caterpillar.

Dana Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.43, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FedEx (FDX)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on FedEx. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $304.28, close to its 52-week high of $305.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

FedEx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.86.

Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on Wrap Technologies today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wrap Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.