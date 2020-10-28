Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Dana Holding (DAN), Caterpillar (CAT) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Dana Holding (DAN), Caterpillar (CAT) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO).

Dana Holding (DAN)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Dana Holding, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Dana Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.38, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Sell rating on Caterpillar today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.91, close to its 52-week high of $171.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 28.6% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Timken Company, and Cummins.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caterpillar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

In a report released today, Dillon Cumming from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln Electric Holdings, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.59, close to its 52-week high of $106.20.

Lincoln Electric Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.60, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

